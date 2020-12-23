site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's Gabe Vincent: Questionable for opener
Vincent (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the Magic.
Coming off of knee surgery, Vincent is questionable for the opener. He's not expected to play a significant role for the Heat this season.
