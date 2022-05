Vincent (knee) is questionable for Friday's Game 3 against the 76ers.

Vincent has started the past four games with Kyle Lowry (hamstring), who is questionable Friday, out. That's resulted in averages of 9.3 points, 3.5 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 28.5 minutes. If Lowry returns, Vincent's workload will presumably be reduced, and it's possible the Heat would use that as an opportunity to sit him due to the sore knee.