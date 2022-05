Vincent (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's Game 3 against Boston, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Vincent hasn't missed a game this postseason, but the Heat continue to list him as questionable on the injury report due to an apparent hamstring issue. It's still unclear if Kyle Lowry (hamstring) will return for Game 3, but if he remains out, Vincent will likely receive another start at point guard in his place.