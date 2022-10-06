Vincent is questionable for Thursday's preseason game against the Nets due to a knee injury, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Vincent was held out of Tuesday's preseason matchup against the Timberwolves for rest purposes, but he's still apparently dealing with the knee injury that hindered him in late September. It wouldn't be surprising to see him held out as a precautionary measure Thursday or Friday since the Heat are playing a back-to-back set in the preseason, but it doesn't seem as though his knee issue is a significant concern at this point.