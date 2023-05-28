Vincent is questionable for Game 7 against the Celtics on Monday due to a left ankle sprain.

Vincent missed Game 5 of the series but managed to suit up in Game 6, logging 15 points and four rebounds across 41 minutes. That amount of playing time mark tied his highest-minute mark in the current postseason run, and the next hours will be critical to determine whether Miami's starting point guard will be able to suit up for Monday's pivotal contest. He's averaging 13.3 points and 3.9 assists per game since the start of the first-round series against the Bucks.