Vincent is questionable for Tuesday's game against Cleveland due to ankle inflammation, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Vincent has come off the bench over the last six matchups, averaging 9.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 22.2 minutes per game across that span. He hasn't missed any time since Dec. 23 but is dealing with an ankle issue ahead of Tuesday's game. If he's unavailable, Victor Oladipo and Max Strus are candidates to see increased run.