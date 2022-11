Vincent (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

Vincent has missed the last two games due to a left knee issue, and it's unclear if he'll suit up Monday in Minnesota. If Vincent can go, there's a good chance he would see decent minutes in the backcourt with Tyler Herro (ankle) and Duncan Robinson (ankle) unavailable. If Vincent misses a third straight, Haywood Highsmith would likely see increased run off the bench.