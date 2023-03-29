Vincent is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks due to back spasms.

Vincent hasn't missed a game since Dec. 23, but it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up Wednesday due to his back issue. The 26-year-old hasn't been particularly effective recently, averaging 7.0 points in 22.8 minutes per game over his last five appearances. However, Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro should see increased run if Vincent is unavailable, particularly since Kyle Lowry (knee) has already been ruled out.