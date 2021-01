Vincent suffered a right ankle sprain and is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Nuggets, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

The 24-year-old has played through right knee soreness throughout the season, but he's now dealing with an ankle sprain on the same side. Goran Dragic (groin), Tyler Herro (neck) and Avery Bradley (COVID-19 protocols) are also questionable, and that trio's availability will dictate Vincent's role Wednesday, if he's cleared to play.