Vincent (knee) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the 76ers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Vincent is one of several players the Heat continue to inexplicably list on their injury report, despite there being no indication that his status is in any jeopardy. Vincent played 10 minutes off the bench in Game 4, finishing with two points and one assist in the loss. If Kyle Lowry (hamstring) misses any time, Vincent is the top candidate to move back into the starting lineup.