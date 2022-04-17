Vincent (toe) will warm up with the intention of playing Sunday in Game 1 of the Heat's first-round playoff series with the Hawks.

One of five players listed as questionable or probable in advance of the Heat's postseason opener, Vincent should be good to go as long as his toe doesn't prove too bothersome during pregame warmups. With the Miami roster at full strength Sunday, Vincent isn't a sure bet to be included in head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation, and even if he is, the 25-year-old guard will likely handle a small role off the bench.