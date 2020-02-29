Heat's Gabe Vincent: Recalled from G League
Vincent was recalled from the G League on Saturday.
Vincent has seen minimal action at the NBA level this season, and it doesn't seem like that will change anytime soon. In the G League, he's averaging 21.1 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.6 minutes.
