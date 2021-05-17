Vincent posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 10 assists, six rebounds and two steals across 37 minutes in Sunday's win over the Pistons.

Vincent had an excellent chance of posting strong fantasy numbers in the regular-season finale with the Heat resting most of his starters, and the 24-year-old guard took advantage of the opportunity -- he notched a season-high mark in assists while recording his first double-double of the campaign. That said, Vincent is expected to return to his regular bench role come playoff time and he's expected to see minimal minutes going forward.