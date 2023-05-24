Vincent ended with 17 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), one rebound and four assists in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 116-99 loss to the Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Vincent's result was a good representation of his typical production for the Heat, but it paled in comparison to his dazzling 29-point display in Game 3. The resurgence of Kyle Lowry was expected to marginalize Vincent's fantasy value, but the fourth-year guard has remained in the starting lineup, averaging 17.5 points and 2.3 assists in the series against the Celtics.