Heat's Gabe Vincent: Rejoins parent club
Vincent was recalled from the G League on Sunday.
The 23-year-old will make his way back to the Heat ahead of Monday's game at Cleveland since Jimmy Butler (personal) and Tyler Herro (foot) were unable to play Saturday. Vincent has appeared in four NBA games since signing a two-way deal with the Heat in early January.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.