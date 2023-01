Vincent isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Pelicans.

Kyle Lowry will replace Gabe Vincent in the starting five Wednesday after missing the past four contests with a knee injury. The 26-year-old guard is averaging 16.2 points, 3.4 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 32.8 minutes across his last five games. Vincent should still see extended minutes with Lowry on a minutes restriction.