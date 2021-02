Vincent collected 11 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and one steal in a victory over the Raptors on Wednesday.

Vincent was able to score in double figures for just the fourth time this season. With Tyler Herro (hip) out of the lineup for the second straight game, Vincent saw a little bit more action. He isn't someone to target in fantasy leagues even after his strong outing due to playing only 14.9 minutes per game this season and Miami having several other weapons on offense.