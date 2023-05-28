Vincent had 15 points (6-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one block across 41 minutes during Saturday's 104-103 loss to the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Vincent was back controlling the offense after missing Game 5 with a left ankle sprain and didn't miss a beat, as he submitted his fourth double-digit scoring outing of the Eastern Conference Finals. Across five matchups versus Boston, the point guard has averaged 17.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 36.0 minutes per game.

More News