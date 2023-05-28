Vincent had 15 points (6-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one block across 41 minutes during Saturday's 104-103 loss to the Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Vincent was back controlling the offense after missing Game 5 with a left ankle sprain and didn't miss a beat, as he submitted his fourth double-digit scoring outing of the Eastern Conference Finals. Across five matchups versus Boston, the point guard has averaged 17.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 36.0 minutes per game.