Vincent (ankle) scored 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 26 minutes off the bench during the 109-105 loss to the Heat on Thursday.

Though Vincent had been dealing with a sprained ankle, he still managed to lead the bench in both points and minutes played. Since hitting the 20-point plateau in his first two games, Vincent had not scored in double figures in his previous seven games prior to Thursday's game.