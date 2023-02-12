Vincent ended Saturday's 107-103 overtime win over Orlando with 20 points (6-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 41 minutes.

Vincent was one of three Heat players to reach 20 points on the day, and while he offered limited production in other areas, he made up for it by getting his offense in efficient fashion. With Kyle Lowry (knee) sidelined through the All-Star break and Victor Oladipo (ankle) also looking iffy for the Heat's upcoming two games this week, Vincent should be able to take on all the minutes he can handle as the Heat's starting point guard. The Heat have been deploying rookie Jamaree Bouyea -- who was recently signed to a 10-day contract -- as Vincent's primary backup for the past two games.