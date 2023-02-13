Vincent (ankle) will play Monday against Denver, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The Heat are going through their usual song and dance with the injury report, which once again included Vincent with a "probable" designation heading into the day. Despite the team's insistence on keep his name on the injury report, Vincent's ankle is far from a concern. He missed a stretch of games in December, but Monday will mark his 25th consecutive appearance. With Kyle Lowry (knee) sidelined again, Vincent should be set for another start at point guard.