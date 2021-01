Vincent (knee) will be available for Monday's game against the Nets, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

As expected, Vincent will be available Monday after carrying a probable designation into the day. With the Heat dealing with a number of injury and COVID-19-related absences of late, Vincent has played 20-plus minutes in five of Miami's last seven contests. In Saturday's loss to Brooklyn, he finished with two points and three assists in 20 minutes off the bench.