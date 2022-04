Vincent (toe) will be available for Tuesday night's Game 5 against the Hawks.

As expected, Vincent will continue to play through the toe injury that's bothered him since the final week of the regular season. With Kyle Lowry (hamstring) sidelined, Vincent will likely be in line for another start at point guard. He finished Sunday's Game 4 -- his first career postseason start -- with 11 points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal in 27 minutes.