Vincent (knee) is probable for Monday's game versus Charlotte, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 24-year-old has played through right knee soreness throughout the season, and he's expected to do so again Monday. Vincent could see additional run against the Hornets depending on the availability of Tyler Herro (COVID-19 protocols) and Goran Dragic (groin), both of whom are considered questionable.