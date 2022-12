Vincent (knee) is in line to take the floor Friday versus the Pacers.

Head coach Erik Spoelstra indicated that Vincent has "passed every test to this point," per Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, furthering the notion that he Vincent will make his return from a multi-week absence Friday. Vincent should slot back in as the backup point guard behind Kyle Lowry but will likely be eased back in following the lengthy layoff.