Vincent (back) is starting against the Raptors on Tuesday according to Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald .
Vincent was a late addition to the injury report, but he'll give it a go Tuesday night. With Kyle Lowry active, Vincent has been seeing minutes in the low-to-mid 20s recently.
More News
-
Heat's Gabe Vincent: Picks up late questionable tag•
-
Heat's Gabe Vincent: Efficient in win over Knicks•
-
Heat's Gabe Vincent: Productive in Monday's start•
-
Heat's Gabe Vincent: Modest production in win•
-
Heat's Gabe Vincent: Terrible performance Friday•
-
Heat's Gabe Vincent: Decent performance in loss•