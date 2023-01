Vincent (knee) is available and starting Tuesday against the Thunder, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The 26-year-old was considered probable due to the knee issue and will start with Kyle Lowry (knee) and Tyler Herro (Achilles) sidelined. Vincent is averaging 8.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 23.7 minutes this season but is line for an increased role Tuesday.