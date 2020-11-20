Vincent accepted his qualifying offer Friday and will remain with the Heat on a one-year, two-way contract, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The Heat brought Vincent aboard as one of their two two-way players back in January, with the 24-year-old going on to appear in nine contests before the 2019-20 regular season concludes. While Vincent saw limited run in each of those outings, he evidently impressed the Heat enough in practice and his G League games to be retained for another year. Unless the Heat backcourt is hit hard by injuries in 2020-21, however, Vincent likely won't have a clear path to a consistent spot in head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation.