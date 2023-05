Vincent posted 21 points (7-17 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and five assists in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 111-105 loss to New York in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Vincent posted a team-high-tying mark from three while finishing as one of two Heat players with 20 or more points in Tuesday's Game 2 loss. Vincent has crossed the 20-point total in three straight playoff appearances, also adding five or more assists in all three of those contests.