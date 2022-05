Vincent totaled 15 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 120-85 victory over the 76ers.

With Kyle Lowry (hamstring) inactive again, Vincent returned to the starting lineup for the fifth time in 10 postseason games. Across those contests, the point guard has averaged 10.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 28.4 minutes per game. The Heat are also 5-0 in those games.