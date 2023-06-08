Vincent ended with seven points (2-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 loss to the Nuggets in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Vincent scored 19 points in the Finals opener and delivered 23 in the Game 2 win, but he took a step back in this one, struggling from the field and posting his lowest scoring output since Game 4 of the Conference Semifinals against the Knicks. Vincent should remain as Miami's starting point guard for the remainder of the series, however, and he'll aim to bounce back in Game 4 on Friday, especially after struggling from three-point range. Over his last 10 contests, Vincent is averaging 15.1 points per game while shooting an impressive 46.6 percent from three-point range.