Heat's Gabe Vincent: Struggles from three once again
Vincent recorded 14 points (6-16 FG, 2-12 3Pt), three rebounds, two steals and one assist in Friday's loss at Northern Arizona.
Vincent's 14 points Friday came with a heavy expense, as the guard was terrible from three-point range, shooting a mere 16.7 percent. Over his past four contests, the UC Santa Barbara product, who's averaging a superb 22.2 points, is converting just 27.0 percent of this threes.
