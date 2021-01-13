Vincent scored 24 points (9-20 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 137-134 overtime loss to the 76ers.

The 24-year-old was playing in only his 11th career NBA game, but Vincent looked like one of the team's regular starters rather than an emergency replacement for the severely undermanned Heat. He came into the game averaging only 2.0 points a game, so even if he sticks around on the bench once Miami is back at full strength, he seems highly unlikely to match this output any time soon.