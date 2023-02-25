Vincent recorded two points (1-6 FG, 0-5 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 23 minutes during Friday's 128-99 loss to the Bucks.

Vincent couldn't get anything going in the loss, turning in one of his worst performances of the season. He certainly wasn't alone Thursday, with the Heat getting blown off the court, resulting in limited minutes for all of the starters. Kyle Lowry (knee) remains without a timetable for his return, meaning Vincent should see plenty of run as the starting point guard, at least for the foreseeable future. Despite this effort, he remains a viable asset in all competitive formats.