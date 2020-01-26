Heat's Gabe Vincent: Transferred to Heat
Vincent was recalled from the G League on Sunday.
The 23-year-old will make his way to the NBA after signing a two-way deal with the Heat earlier this month. Miami may need the backcourt depth for Monday's matchup with Orlando since Kendrick Nunn (Achilles), Goran Dragic (calf) and Jimmy Butler (ankle) all missed Friday's game or went down with an injury. Vincent is averaging 22.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 24 G League games this season.
