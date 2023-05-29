Vincent (ankle) is warming up ahead of Monday's Game 7 against Boston and is expected to play despite maintaining a questionable tag, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Vincent logged 41 minutes in Game 6 after missing Game 5 with a left ankle sprain, and he appears poised to take the floor again Monday evening. He played a big role in Miami's attack from beyond the arc Saturday, draining three of six attempts while finishing with 15 points, four rebounds and one block in the 104-103 loss.