Vincent (toe) will play in Sunday's Game 4 against the Hawks, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

As expected, Vincent will be available, but Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra wouldn't commit to him as a starter to replace Kyle Lowry (hamstring), though he did say Vincent would play a lot. The backup guard has averaged 7.3 points, 4.3 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 23.0 minutes during the first three games of the series.