Vincent (hamstring) will be available for Sunday's Game 7 against Boston, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Vincent has been a mainstay in the injury report throughout the postseason, but there's been little evidence to suggest he's still dealing with any complications from his hamstring injury. Vincent saw 17 minutes of action in Game 6, finishing with two points, two assists and one steal in the 111-103 victory.