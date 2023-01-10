Vincent (knee) is available for Tuesday's matchup against the Thunder, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

As expected, Vincent will be available for Tuesday's contest after initially being listed as probable due to a lingering left knee injury. The backup guard has appeared in eight straight games and is averaging 5.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists during that stretch, but he may be in store for an increased workload against Oklahoma City, as Kyle Lowry (knee), Tyler Herro (Achilles), Caleb Martin (quadriceps) and Duncan Robinson (finger) are all sidelined.