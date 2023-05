Vincent (ankle) is out for Thursday's Game 5 against Boston.

Vincent has been downgraded from questionable to out Thursday due to a left ankle sprain he suffered in Game 4. The 26-year-old point guard is averaging 17.5 points, 2.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 34.8 minutes across the first four games in the series. Kyle Lowry should replace Vincent in the starting lineup.