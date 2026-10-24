Antetokounmpo posted 36 points (15-26 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes in Friday's 128-111 loss to the Pistons.

The Heat suffered another double-digit loss in their second game of the regular season, though Antetokounmpo dominated. The two-time MVP led all players in scoring, dropping 35-plus points for a second straight game. Additionally, the superstar delivered a much more well-rounded effort than he did in the regular-season opener, as he grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds while tying for the team lead in assists and steals Friday.