Antetokounmpo chipped in 20 points (8-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal across 29 minutes in Monday's 128-110 win over Houston.

Antetokounmpo paced the Heat in scoring while hauling in a game-high rebound total. Monday marked the superstar forward's 11th double-double of the campaign, with 10 of those coming over his past 11 tilts. Through 14 games in his first season in Miami, Antetokounmpo has dominated to the tune of 28.3 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest.