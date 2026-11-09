Antetokounmpo posted 29 points (14-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-7 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 34 minutes during Sunday's 114-108 victory over the Kings.

The 29 points led the Heat on the night. Antetokounmpo has scored 20-plus points in nine of his first 10 games with his new team, and he's recorded at least a double-double in seven straight contests, with two triple-doubles in the mix. During that seven-game stretch, the 31-year-old superstar is averaging 27.1 points, 14.9 boards, 6.3 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals while shooting 56.4 percent from the floor.