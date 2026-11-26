Antetokounmpo racked up 32 points (11-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-13 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the 76ers.

Antetokounmpo delivered his 11th double-double of the season while leading all players in scoring and rebounding. He posted a full line despite turning it over five times, and it was his second consecutive regular-season outing with double digit free-throw attempts. Miami's seven-game win streak came to an end in Philadelphia, but Antetokounmpo and the Heat have turned things around following a 0-4 start to 2026-27, as they're now 10-7.