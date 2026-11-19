Antetokounmpo chipped in 27 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 13-16 FT), 14 rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 137-130 victory over the Bucks.

Antetokounmpo nearly recorded a triple-double in his first matchup against his former team, helping Miami extend its winning streak to six games. The superstar forward has registered four consecutive double-doubles, averaging 29.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists during that stretch while shooting an impressive 73.7 percent from the field. His elite efficiency and consistent contributions across multiple categories continue to make him one of fantasy basketball's most valuable players.