Antetokounmpo logged 14 points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 115-110 loss to the Hornets.

After racking up 71 points on 62.2 percent shooting through the first two games of the season, Antetokounmpo had an off-night Saturday and fouled out of the game with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. He struggled with some tough defense from Naz Reid, but he should be able to bounce back Monday with a more favorable matchup against the Mavericks.