Antetokounmpo ended with 20 points (8-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-9 FT), 15 rebounds, nine assists, one steal and three blocks across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 144-128 preseason win over the Nets.

Antetokounmpo appeared in his third preseason game for the Heat, and it was easily his best. Free throw shooting was an issue, and he also had trouble taking care of the ball. However, the multi-time All-Star had a fantastic showing overall, finishing one assist short of a triple-double. The Heat have one exhibition remaining before beginning the regular season against Minnesota on Oct. 21, though it wouldn't be surprising if Antetokounmpo didn't suit up for the preseason finale.