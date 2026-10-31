Antetokounmpo racked up 31 points (13-18 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 17 rebounds, 10 assists and one block across 31 minutes in Friday's 145-125 win over the Pacers.

Antetokounmpo turned in an extremely efficient shooting performance en route to a game-high scoring total. The superstar forward also led all players in rebounds while finishing second in assists, securing his second triple-double of the season. He's reached the 30-point threshold in three of his six regular-season outings and is now shooting 59.1 percent from the field on the campaign.