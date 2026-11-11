Antetokounmpo (wrist) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.

Antetokounmpo was tagged as probable to play Tuesday, but he's now being downgraded to questionable versus Utah due to a right wrist sprain. Over his last seven games, Antetokounmpo has racked up double-doubles in every outing while recording two triple-doubles. If he can't play, Bam Adebayo, Davion Mitchell and Klay Thompson will carry the offensive burden for Miami, with Bobby Portis and Andrew Wiggins getting extra burn off the bench.