Antetokounmpo scored nine points (3-3 FG, 3-4 FT) while adding four rebounds and seven assists in Saturday's 129-105 preseason win over the Raptors.

Antetokounmpo also committed two turnovers, but the star guard delivered a dominant performance in a brief 14-minute cameo, showing he'll be the gravitational force on offense for the Heat when he's on the court. Expect the Heat to manage Antetokounmpo's workload carefully during the preseason with an eye to have him in top-notch condition for the regular-season opener against the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Oct. 21.